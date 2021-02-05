Floyd Valley Community Health to reopen vaccine phone line Monday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Floyd Valley Community Health (FVCH) will open up their vaccine phone line on Monday after anticipating additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments to come in.

According to a release, the COVID-19 vaccine phone line will be activated on February 8 at 8 a.m. Those that are 65 or older and live in or doctor with healthcare providers in Plymouth County may call 712-546-3646. Residents can leave a message as directed with their name and contact information and will be placed on the waiting list to be called once the clinic receives future allocations of vaccine.

Residents are asked to only call once as the clinic will call you as soon as they are able to get people scheduled.

People are asked not to arrive early if they are coming in for their vaccinations due to social distancing observations. Appointment times are spaced accordingly to limit the numbers in the vaccination clinic.



Visitors are asked to wear a mask, bring their driver’s license and insurance card to their appointment.