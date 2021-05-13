Floyd Valley Community Health to offer vaccines for ages 12 and older

Le Mars, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Community Health will offer vaccine appointments for anyone 12 years or older beginning next week.

According to the clinic, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) authorized that Pfizer vaccines can be administered to anyone 12 years and older, Floyd Valley Community Health will give begin offering anyone 12 and older the vaccine starting May 17.

Those vaccinated will be required to remain for 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine, with 30 minutes of observation being recommended for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past.

Appointments for follow-up will be made for 21 days after the initial vaccination. Individuals that have received both shots of a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or a single injection of Johnson & Johnson are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final vaccination.

The vaccines are offered at no charge. Appointments can be made by calling 712-546-3335.