Floyd Valley Community Health confirms fifth case of COVID-19 in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Community Health has announced the fifth case of COVID-19 in Plymouth County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the case is a woman between the ages of 61-80 and is in self-isolation in her home.

IDPH announced on Tuesday that the state has 1,899 positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said that 19,366 people in Iowa have been tested for the virus.

There are 790 people that have recovered and 49 deaths in the state that are related to COVID-19.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.