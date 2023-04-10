SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents who frequent Floyd Boulevard or Outer Drive can expect upcoming lane closures this month.

According to a release, the intersection between Floyd Blvd. and Outer Dr. will receive maintenance work on the pedestrian sidewalks and crossings, beginning on April 17.

Commuters can expect lane closures at the intersection. However, one lane of traffic will remain open in all directions.

The project will improve pedestrian crossings on all four sides, install new pedestrian push buttons, and replace sidewalk ramps to comply with ADA standards.

Sidewalk ramps and concrete work is anticipated to be completed in two weeks, if weather permits. Crosswalk lights are expected to be upgraded in July 2023.