Floyd Boulevard at I-29 to close Thursday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Boulevard at I-29 will be closing Thursday, September 19, at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the closure was originally going to happen on Wednesday night has now been postponed until Thursday. The closure is due to a bridge replacement project.

The press release stated the ramps and frontage road will stay open.

Floyd Boulevard should reopen on Friday, September 20, at 6 a.m. weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The Iowa Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers to obey the speed limit, signs in the work area and to drive with caution. They would also like to remind drivers that traffic fines, at least, double for a moving violation in work zones.