SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flour. Sugar. Eggs. All essential ingredients for bakeries. As costs for these products rise, local bakers have said they have no choice but to pay the price.

Rick Reyes is the owner of Sunkist Bakery in Sioux City. He said the cost of flour has jumped 80% since 2019 and that impacts a variety of Siouxland foods.

“We have to pass on some of the costs to our customers. We supply all of the pizza places around town so therefore you’ll see the increase in the pizza prices as well,” Reyes said.

He relies on 6,000 pounds of flour each week and while he said the cost is challenging, he is thankful his supplier has agreed to not raise the price for at least the next 7 months.

Claudia Hessa, the owner of the Sugar Shack in Sioux City, said the prices of ingredients have increased by 20% or 30% since the pandemic started and she’s worried the worst is yet to come.

“Flour, sugar, you name it. Everything. Butter. It just seems like it keeps trending upwards. We don’t have any control of it obviously,” explained Hessa.

When ingredients are difficult to acquire and expensive, Hessa said all she can do is make the most with what she has.

“We’ve learned to make sure that waste is nonexistent and it just makes it overall difficult. a lot of people don’t know exactly what avenues to go or what alternatives,” Hessa said.

Hessa said she relies on six vendors and sometimes even brown sugar and salt can be difficult to find.

Her wait time for new shipments used to be days, but now it ranges from a few weeks to a few months.