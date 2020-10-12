Florida teen charged with felony assault in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A teenager from Florida was arrested for felony assault in Stanton County.

According to a press release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Woodland Park for a report of a physical disturbance Friday just after midnight.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a juvenile with head injuries consistent with being stabbed through their ear into their scalp. The victim declined medical transport at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy from Tampa, Florida, was arrested as a suspect and charged with second-degree assault. He was taken to the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison, Nebraska.

