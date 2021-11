CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Florida man has won a $10,000 lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Sioux City.

Jayson Zortman of Winter Park, Fla., won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game.

He purchased his winning ticket at Fleet Farm Fuel, 5860 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.