Florida man arrested for Spencer armed robbery

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Florida man was arrested for an armed robbery in Spencer, Iowa.

According to the press release, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Dynos Convenience Store at 1001 S. Grand Ave in Spencer around 10:20 p.m. The store clerk told authorities that Jaime Salina Munoz, 22, of Shalimar, Florida, left the scene in a newer white sedan and started to drive west.

While the police were investigating, they discovered that Munoz tried to purchase a can of beer when he suddenly displayed a firearm and demanded money, according to the release.

Police said once they found Munoz, they stopped his vehicle in the parking lot of Verizon at 712 11th Street SW. While authorities were searching Munoz’s Chevrolet Malibu, they found the stolen cash and a CO2 BB gun, which is what he used during the robbery.

Munoz was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond.