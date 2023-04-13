SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey will be special guests at Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra’s third annual Feenstra Family Picnic.

The fundraising event will be held on May 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.

Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th District in the northwest part of the state, said on Twitter that he’s looking forward to having DeSantis in Iowa stating that, “Florida — like Iowa — are clear examples of what strong conservative leadership delivers for our country.”

This is the third time Feenstra has hosted this event. In 2021, Mike Pence was the event’s special guest. Last year, the special guest was Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential candidate.

Ticket pricing and other additional details can be found here.