SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Siouxland community will gather Wednesday to honor and remember civil rights leader and long-time educator Flora Lee.

Funeral services for Lee will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Orpheum Theatre. Morningside University President Reverend Doctor Albert Mosley will be officiating.

It will also be able to join the Celebration of Life virtually. You can access the live stream here.

We learned of Lee’s passing on April 27. She was 68 at the time of her passing.

Lee had recently been appointed as the executive director of Sioux City’s Women Aware organization. Before that, Lee worked as a special education strategist and consultant for the Northwest Area Education Agency for 20 years. She also served on the Sioux City School Board for 12 years.

Additionally, Lee served as the president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP.

KCAU 9 interviewed Lee on the work she has done for the community during our Black History Month special series. You can watch that feature here.