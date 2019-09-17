Flooding prompts evacuations at South Sioux Scenic Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – There are more evacuations along the Missouri in South Sioux City where campers at Scenic Park are being told to leave.

Water is once again covering roads and threatening the campgrounds. It’s the third time this year Scenic Park has flooded this year.

Officials say they’re trying to do what they can to prevent damage to property.

“We’re continuing to do some remediation work where we can, maybe put some berms in to protect some properties along the river, but there’s not a lot we can do with the resources available to us,” South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said.

With the continued flooding and rainfall, the campground has been unable to fix damages caused by flooding earlier this year.