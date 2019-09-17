Flooding hits Siouxland for the third time this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Major flooding has hit Siouxland for the third time this year, breaking more flood records, causing evacuations, and closing roads.

Siouxlanders have voiced their concerns about wanting to get the flood prone areas fixed so that this no longer happens. Some that have lived in Siouxland for many years have stated that this year has been the worst regarding floods they have ever seen, some are even comparing this year to the floods of 2011, saying 2019’s floods outdo 2011’s.

Here at KCAU 9, we have been monitoring the flooding situation in a few key areas along some of the main rivers that run through Siouxland.

These areas include:

The Dakota Dunes along the Missouri River

Yankton along the James River

Sioux City/ South Sioux City along the Missouri River

Akron along the Big Sioux river

The James River in Yankton, South Dakota has risen so high that it has surpassed the previous historical crest record that was set back in 1984. The historical record from 1984 was at 24.34 feet, and this time around the James River reached a new height of at least 29.96 feet. The river may have reached a higher limit, but this is yet to be determined. At this level, the water over-topped the water gauge, causing an emergency management official to take measurements by hand. That information will be released at a later time. The James River crested on Sunday in the major flood stage. The river is now projected to start falling, and is currently sitting at 25.23 feet. As the water sits at this level, it creates some major impacts in the Yankton area. These impacts include:

Significant agricultural flooding

Jim River Road sees flooding at 301st Street, 303rd Street, and 305th Street

The Bridge on 303rd Street at the gauge will be over-topped.

These flooded areas will not see relief until the water starts to recede to under 23 feet.

Note: the break in the observed water levels is due to the gauge being over-topped (water levels higher than the gauge, putting the gauge underwater).

The Big Sioux River in Akron is also seeing some major flooding, as it crested this past weekend in the major flood stage. It crested yesterday at 22.28 feet, which means it is now projected to start falling. It’s current river level is at 22.23 feet. The good news is, since this part of the river did not reach over 23 feet, the levee gates at Riverside in Sioux City will remain open. But there are still other impacts that the river has caused with it reaching 22 feet, these impacts include:

Highway 48 begins to flood at 22 feet

Highway 48 near the intersection with Iowa Highway 12 north of Akron is flooded

Highway 48 near Akron is flooded

Several farm houses are underwater

About 6500 acres of farm land are flooded

Several farm levees have been over-topped with significant flooding in the agricultural lands

Some of the rural roads on the South Dakota side of the river are flooded

Flooding along the lowest lying areas along the river

These flooded areas around Akron will not see relief until the water recedes under 22 feet.

The Missouri River is causing major concern in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota area, as well as along Sioux City, Iowa and South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The Dakota Dunes area is preparing for the worst as the concern of the Dunes levee breaking rises. The Dunes levee is not built to handle three major floods within the same year. This means that the levee could be over-topped and/ or break as the river continues to rise.

The Missouri River is currently at 29.14 feet and is still rising. It is projected to crest on Wednesday evening at 30.8 feet in the minor flood stage. As the Missouri river continues to rise, some of the current impacts the high river is causing include:

Boat docs and marinas along the river are flooding

Scenic Park campground in South Sioux City is flooded

As the river continues to rise, it can cause more impacts as the recreational areas around the river begin to flood, making the trails impassable. The rising water could also cause some flooding on Hamilton Boulevard at Exit 149 on I-29 once the water levels rise to 30 feet. The river is projected to rise to 30 feet by tomorrow.

The flooded areas in Sioux City along the Missouri River will not see any relief until the river crests on Wednesday and starts to fall, and recedes under 25 feet.

All the rivers should be falling by the middle of this week. The main concern now lies within the extended forecast.

The extended forecast is showing some rain chances coming up. Sioux City should stay dry Tuesday throughout the day, but it’s going to be hot and humid. The hot part of Tuesday is good, but the humid part makes it hard for the flooded areas to start the drying process. We also have a cold front that is projected to move through Siouxland overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

This cold front will bring some light scattered showers and possible thunderstorms; however, as new data comes out tracking the upcoming weather and cold front, it is looking like the cold front will be starting more east of Sioux City. If the cold front continues to track east between now and tomorrow night, that means the heavier rainfall will also track east, away from our flooded areas.

After this cold front on Tuesday night, temperatures will drop into the low 80s with some sunshine mixed in, as well as, less humidity in the air. Less humidity means less moisture, which leads to a faster drying process, but we could see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms later Thursday evening into the overnight hours. We also have more shower chances coming up on Friday night, which will start in the late night and overnight hours and linger into Saturday morning.

KCAU 9’s weather team will continue to monitor this weeks weather, and rain chances very closely as any rain could affect the river levels around the area.