Flooding Concerns Rise as Siouxland Begins to Thaw

The National Weather Service offices in Sioux Falls and Omaha have released updated flood projections for the springtime and it paints a troubling picture for parts of Siouxland. The latest Hydrologic Outlook assesses over a 90% chance for Major Flood Stages to be reached along the Big Sioux River at Hawarden, IA and Akron, IA. There’s also a substantial risk (greater than 60%) of reaching Major Flood Stages along parts of the Rock, Floyd, Little Sioux, Ocheyedan, and Vermillion Rivers.



A few contributing factors are responsible for the flooding potential. While we had a fairly dry start to the winter with limited snowfall, 2018 still ended up as the wettest year on record in Sioux Falls and ranked in the Top 5 with nearly 38 inches of rainfall in Sioux City. We also made up our deficit in snowfall quickly during the month of February with over 18 inches of snow dropping during the month.



Not only did we have a lot snow pile up recently, but much of it is still sitting on the ground as we’ve had a streak of over 30 days with the temperature staying below freezing. That cold streak has created a thick layer of frost (over 20 inches deep) and soil temperatures are between 20° and 30°. Once the snow begins to melt, most of it will runoff into streams and tributaries since it will be difficult to have much of it absorb into the ground given how cold it is and the depth of the frost.



Stay with KCAU 9 News as we continue to evaluate the risks for flooding and bring you more information throughout the spring ahead.