Tuesday flood warning for northeast Nebraska communities expires

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — (3 p.m.) The flood warnings for northeast Nebraska counties have expired.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a flood warning for multiple northeast Nebraska communities.
At 5:41 a.m., the NWS said that the flooding is due to two to six inches of rain has fallen in the areas and another inch is possible.
Those areas in the flood warning include the following:
- Western Burt County
- Dodge County
- Northwestern Washington County
- Northeastern Antelope County
- Southern Cedar County
- Northeastern Colfax County
- Cuming County
- Knox County
- Northeastern Madison County
- Pierce County
- Stanton County
- Southwestern Thurston County
- Wayne County
Some communities that may experience flooding include Norfolk, Fremont, Wayne, West Point, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield, Plainview, Battle Creek, Wisner, Creighton, Bloomfield, Pender, Randolph, Scribner, Lyons, Hooper, Osmond, Beemer and Clarkson.
The flood warning is expected to last until Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.
The NWS warns that when encountering flooded roads to “turn around, don’t drown,” waring that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. They also recommend staying away from river banks and culverts.