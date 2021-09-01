Flood warning issued for North Fork Elkhorn River near Pierce, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — (Sept. 1, 2021, 11:29 a.m.): The National Weather Service of Omaha has issued a flood warning for the North Fork Elkhorn River near Pierce, Nebraska.

Officials say that the warning is for Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening with minor flooding forecast.

The river was at 11.8 feet, just 0.2 feet below flood stage, Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The river is expected crest to 12.1 feet Wednesday night before falling below flood stage after midnight.

Flood could cause flooding of lowlands.

The NWS warns to “turn around, don’t drown,” asking drivers to avoid flooded roads. They say that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

