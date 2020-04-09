Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River

Local News

by: JOSH FUNK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a barn sits in floodwaters in Pacific Junction, Iowa. Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The flood risk remains high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet, but the lack of rain and warm temperatures this spring allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without worsening the risk. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring.

The agency says the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet.

However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring have allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk.

Officials have trimmed their forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories