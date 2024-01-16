SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is proving that the mall can be for more than shopping.

The Southern Hills Mall is now home to the Flights of Honor traveling exhibit. It showcases the 13 flights that took 3,500 Nebraska and southwest Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

The brass quintet members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra performed patriotic music to celebrate the occasion.

Housing the exhibit serves as a reminder of Siouxland’s patriotism.

“This is another manifestation of the Siouxland metro’s commitment to the men and women who have served in uniform and who serve in uniform presently,” Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Christopher McGowan said. “It’s another reminder that freedom is not free, and men and women volunteer to serve in our armed forces, serve the cause of freedom around the globe.”

The Flights of Honor exhibit will stand in the Southern Hills Mall for the next three months.