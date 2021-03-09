Flight schedules from Sioux Gateway to Chicago, Denver released

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Express flight schedules and ticket information from Sioux City to Chicago and Denver have been released.
According to a release, the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) from Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field (SUX) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) starting April 1.
These new flights are in addition to the once-daily United Express flights from Sioux City to
Denver. The Sioux Gateway Airport will now have a morning flight to Chicago, a
mid-day flight to Denver, and a late afternoon flight to Chicago.
“We are happy to welcome back flights to Chicago multiple times per day on United starting
in April and feel this will greatly complement our market and the highly successful flights to
Denver,” said David Bernstein, President of the Airport Board of Trustees. “SkyWest has
been truly great to work with and United Airlines provides significantly more connections from
Chicago along with excellent benefits through their MileagePlus program, including status
match with existing programs on other airlines. We are very optimistic about this new
service.”
“We’re excited for the opportunity to add these new flights to Chicago and to provide
Siouxland travelers with greater convenience and connectivity,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s
managing director of Market Development. “With direct access to two of United’s largest
hubs, passengers can easily plan for upcoming trips with just one flight out of Sioux City.”
The United Express flight schedule in Sioux City is as follows, all times local:
Sioux City to Chicago
|Origin
|Departure
|Destination
|Arrival
|SUX
|7:30 a.m.
|ORD
|9:15 a.m.
|ORD
|9:25 a.m.
|SUX
|11:13 a.m.
|SUX
|5:10 p.m.
|ORD
|6:55 p.m.
|ORD
|8:20 p.m.
|SUX
|10:08 p.m.
Sioux City to Denver
|Orgin
|Departure
|Destination
|Arrival
|SUX
|11:44 a.m.
|DEN
|12:45 p.m.
|DEN
|1:55 p.m.
|SUX
|4:36 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased now by visiting the Sioux Gateway Airport website, the United Airlines website, or by contacting your local travel agent.