Flight schedules from Sioux Gateway to Chicago, Denver released

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Express flight schedules and ticket information from Sioux City to Chicago and Denver have been released.

According to a release, the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) from Sioux Gateway Airport/Brigadier General Bud Day Field (SUX) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) starting April 1.

These new flights are in addition to the once-daily United Express flights from Sioux City to

Denver. The Sioux Gateway Airport will now have a morning flight to Chicago, a

mid-day flight to Denver, and a late afternoon flight to Chicago.

“We are happy to welcome back flights to Chicago multiple times per day on United starting

in April and feel this will greatly complement our market and the highly successful flights to

Denver,” said David Bernstein, President of the Airport Board of Trustees. “SkyWest has

been truly great to work with and United Airlines provides significantly more connections from

Chicago along with excellent benefits through their MileagePlus program, including status

match with existing programs on other airlines. We are very optimistic about this new

service.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to add these new flights to Chicago and to provide

Siouxland travelers with greater convenience and connectivity,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s

managing director of Market Development. “With direct access to two of United’s largest

hubs, passengers can easily plan for upcoming trips with just one flight out of Sioux City.”

The United Express flight schedule in Sioux City is as follows, all times local:



Sioux City to Chicago

Origin Departure Destination Arrival SUX 7:30 a.m. ORD 9:15 a.m. ORD 9:25 a.m. SUX 11:13 a.m. SUX 5:10 p.m. ORD 6:55 p.m. ORD 8:20 p.m. SUX 10:08 p.m.

Sioux City to Denver

Orgin Departure Destination Arrival SUX 11:44 a.m. DEN 12:45 p.m. DEN 1:55 p.m. SUX 4:36 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now by visiting the Sioux Gateway Airport website, the United Airlines website, or by contacting your local travel agent.