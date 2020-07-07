Flight 232 Memorial is currently being repaired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials are reassuring residents that damage to the Flight 232 Memorial was caused by nature, not vandals.

The flooding from Spring 2019 caused parts of the sidewalk to fail, so crews from the City Parks and Recreation Department removed the sidewalks and have moved two stone pieces of the monument to work on utility issues.

Sioux City Council Member Alex Watters assured that the memorial will be repaired by July 19.

“To preserve and protect the memorial, we moved those stones so that they wouldn’t be affected in the repouring of that concrete. So, the stones are moved currently. We’re going to replace the sidewalks, and then we’ll be placing the stones back so we can continue to enjoy the memorial,” Watters said.

United Airlines Flight 232 crashed at the Sioux Gateway Airport more than 20 years ago, and 112 passengers died.

