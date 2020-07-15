Flight 232 Memorial construction completed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The construction at the Flight 232 Memorial along the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park has been completed.

Officials said there was extensive troubleshooting to figure out an underground issue in the sidewalk that leads to the Memorial. After the issue was located, the repairs are now complete.

The sidewalk and commemorative boulders have been replaced, and the memorial statue didn’t need any repairs.

The City said they appreciate the concerns from the citizens about the memorial’s repair, and they understand the importance of the location. The plans to find the issue and make repairs before the anniversary event was a top priority.

Flight 232 Memorial commemorates the rescue efforts undertaken by the Sioux City community.

On July 19, 1989, a jumbo jet carrying 296 people experienced hydraulic failure while flying from Denver to Chicago.

Officials said the crippled DC-10 crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport where 112 people were killed and 184 people survived, many thanks to the heroic efforts of local emergency responders.

At the memorial site, a statue depicts one of the news photos taken that day of Iowa National Guard Lt. Col. Dennis Nielson carrying a 3-year-old child to safety.

