SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fleet Farm had its third annual “Taps Across American” at all 46 of its locations.

Fleet Farm and Taps for Veterans partnered to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day.

The event began with the playing of the Reveille. The colors were then presented and the bugler played taps in front of a few dozen shoppers.

Taps Across America is still new to Fleet Farm. The general manager said he wants to keep hosting Taps Across America for years to come.

“I think as a company, we think it’s important because it’s just about honoring those that have fallen, you know, and that patriotism. I think for me personally as a veteran, it goes back to getting the community re-engaged. You know, we’ve had a few trying years with COVID and now it’s just an opportunity for us to get back together in the normalcy of, you know, being proud Americans,” said Troy McKenna.

The event was initially going to be held outside Fleet Farm but a decision was made to bring it inside because of the weather.