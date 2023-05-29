SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Fleet Farm shoppers stopped outside the store today to honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

This year marks the third year for “Taps Across America”. The event starts with the playing of reveille and the presenting of the colors ending with taps being played by the bugle.

Brian Cole, a bugler with “Taps Across America” said it’s an honor to play for Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day means something different for all of us, and it’s nice to know that I have this opportunity to do this honor as a part of my holiday,” Cole said.

Sioux City’s Fleet Farm was the first to start this annual event and since spread to other Fleet Farms across America.