Flavored e-cig ban could impact Siouxland vaping stores

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Khaled Tawil owns the Flamez Tobacco and Vape store, a business that was going well up until recent weeks.

“We were willing to expand our store next year and now I’m having second thoughts about that,” said Tawil.

Khaled said his expansion plans could change thanks to the president’s new proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes, a response to the rise of teen vaping and the growing number of vaping related illnesses.

Over the coming weeks, the Federal Drug Administration plans to design an outline that would remove flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine pods from the market. It’s a move that Khaled said won’t fix the issue.

“The vapes that are causing people to be sick and [causing] death are all those illegal carts that are being sold on the streets. It worries us a lot because we’ve been in this business for many years and the vape is helping a lot of people quit tobacco use,” Tawil said.

If the federal ban goes through, he said it will have a huge impact on the industry.