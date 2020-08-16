Flash Drive raises awareness of Iowa’s Return-to-Learn guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As schools begin their year, some community members are concerned for the safety of students and teachers.

Sioux City mom, Amanda Gibson, organized a Flash Drive to bring awareness to Iowa’s Return-to-Learn guidelines.

She and other community members said they’re concerned the state isn’t doing enough to keep kids in a safe school environment in regards to COVID-19.

“Local school board and superintendent are doing the best that they can with what they have. I understand the limitations that they’re up against. I am incredibly disappointed in our governor, and I think she, she obviously does not have educators best interest at the forfront of her mind,” said Gibson.

The Sioux City Community School District begins their new year August 25. They will be implementing a hybrid plan set to last no longer than three weeks.