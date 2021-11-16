No injuries after fire crews get Sioux City garage fire under control

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A Sioux City garage fire is under control and there were no injuries, a fire official said.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Lt. Phil Marchand said that fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1245 23rd Street Tuesday at 9:55 a.m. A neighbor reported the fire, saying they saw heavy smoke.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the garage in the alley fully involved.

Due to the garage being in the alley, crews had a tough time getting the hose to the fire. Additionally, there were powerlines above, so Sioux City Fire Rescue called MidAmerican.

There were no injuries reported on the scene. They believe the cause was due to a gas can, but the fire is still under investigation.

Marchand said Garage fires are always tough due to possible debris, fuels, tanks or vehicles inside. He said it was about 30-45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The garage is considered a total loss. There was a vehicle in the garage.

PREVIOUS: Officials are responding to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., fire officials were called to 1245 23rd Street to a reported garage fire. Early reports from the scene claimed the garage is a total loss.

This is breaking news. KCAU 9 News will update with more information as it is learned.