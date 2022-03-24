SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flags are flying half-staff to honor former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

Albright was the United States’ first female Secretary of State. She died Wednesday at the age of 84.

In honor of Albright, President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly half-staff at public and military locations immediately until sunset on March 27.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the same order in conjunction with the president’s.

“Madeleine Albright was an extraordinary woman and trailblazer who selflessly served our country,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. “The Secretary of State cared deeply about our world and those within it and had a major impact on countless lives. Kevin and I join with Iowans in celebrating her life and her accomplishments.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff as well.