PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.

According to a release, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags will be half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor former South Dakota Representative O.L. “Larry” Johnson who died Tuesday.

Johnson served in the House as a Republican from 1971-1980 and is the father of current state Rep. Dave Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Romsdal Lutheran Church in Hudson, South Dakota.