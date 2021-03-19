Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Atlanta shooting victims

Flags in the tri-states and across the nation are being lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the recent shootings in Atlanta.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have all order their respective state’s flags to be lowered until sunset on Monday. It is being done in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation Thursday to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Eight people were killed after shootings at three Atlanta-area spas. Seven of the victims were women, and six were of Asian descent.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder. Officials said they’re still investigating whether the killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.