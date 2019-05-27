Five arrested on felony drug charges in Stanton
Authorities also seized two firearms after investigating the scene.
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Five people were arrested in Santon, Nebraska after authorities found illegal drugs in residence.
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the Stanton Trailer Court in Stanton Sunday around 6:20 p.m. After investigating, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the residence and in the suspect vehicles.
As a result, they arrested five people on felony drug possession charges.
Aricka Divis, 29, of Stanton, Nicholes Stewart, 30, of Stanton, Kristen Bliss, 23, of Norfolk, Linda Chavez. 25, of Norfolk and Pete Lundahl, 26, of Wayne, were booked into the Stanton County Jail. Divis and Lundahl also face assault charges.
The sheriff's office also seized two firearms from the residence.
