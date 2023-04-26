SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Facilities in Woodbury County’s parks will officially open on Monday.

According to a press release from the Woodbury County Conservation Board five of the county’s parks — Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park and Snyder Bend Park near Salix, Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville.

There will be an opening event for the parks on May 5-7. The event will take place at Southwood Conservation Area, Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, and Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park.

There will be no reservations for the event and instead spots will go by first-come, first-serve. Those who do stay the night in the park will receive promotional items such as a coupon for a free night at one of the parks. Though the cabins at Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area are not part of the promotion.

While campgrounds will open on May 1, beaches will not. Instead, beaches are tentatively scheduled to open on May 27 at 11 a.m. though that date could change if the water levels are not high enough.

Those who want to make reservations for cabins or shelter areas in the parks can do so on the county park website. Regular campsites are not available for reservation and are instead first come first serve