Five new COVID-19 cases in Thurston, Cedar, Dixon Counties

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in three northeast Nebraska counties Thursday.

The new COVID-19 cases are listed below by county as released by the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department:

Cedar 2

Dixon 2

Thurston 1



The new cases include four men between the ages of 20 and 65 and one woman in her 50’s.

The health district, which covers Cedar, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston Counties now tallies 19 positive cases of COVID-19 along with 200 negative tests.

Totol case numbers are listed by county below:

Cedar 4

Dixon 9

Wayne 2

Thurston 4



The health department has begun contact investigations to ensure proper social distancing measures are being taken.

