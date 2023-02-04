OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, A Jeep went through the ice under the Highway 71 bridge.

Five gentlemen pulled the 83 year old driver and his dog from the vehicle. The five were Joe Salmon of Spirit Lake, Corey McConnell of Spirit Lake, Kody Harrelson of Nevada, Cody Chester of Estherville, and Chris Parks of Hawarden.

The Okoboji store received thanks from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for allowing the gentlemen to dry off inside. The driver was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare and is doing well. The dog was also dried out and is doing well.