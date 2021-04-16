Five hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Stanton County

Scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy 32 and Hwy 57 in Stanton County, Neb. on April 15, 2021 Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Stanton County Thursday night.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision and the Highway 32 and Highway 57 junction about 8 miles south of Stanton at 7 p.m.

Authorities said Angel Sandoval, 31, of Madison, was driving a pickup east and then turned right into the southbound path of an SUV driven by Mistie Foote, 34, of Clarkson, where the two vehicles collided. The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch.

Sandoval was trapped in the wreckage and had to be removed. Sandoval and his two children ages 8 and 10 were taken to a Norfolk hospital. Foote and her teenage daughter were also transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that seatbelts were being used and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. They credit them both for preventing more serious injuries.

The highway intersection was partially blocked for just over an hour as the scene was cleared.