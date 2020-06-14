Fishing tournament event gets the hook until 2021

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the area’s big fishing events has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. 

The Lost Island/Ruthven Betterment Association has decided to cancel its Bully Bullhead Weekend.  The association says its first priority is keeping its residents safe.  

Bully Bullhead Weekend is slated to return July 9-11, 2021.  

The annual three-day event draws anglers and families from across northwest Iowa for an assortment of activities including a bike ride, fun run, parade, trap shoot, music, food and fishing tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories