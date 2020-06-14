Fishing tournament event gets the hook until 2021

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the area’s big fishing events has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lost Island/Ruthven Betterment Association has decided to cancel its Bully Bullhead Weekend. The association says its first priority is keeping its residents safe.

Bully Bullhead Weekend is slated to return July 9-11, 2021.

The annual three-day event draws anglers and families from across northwest Iowa for an assortment of activities including a bike ride, fun run, parade, trap shoot, music, food and fishing tournament.