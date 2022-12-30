SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With one week down and more to go, Cone Park has been busy despite the weather.

Hundreds of families have been flocking towards the popular tubing hill and ice rink buying out tickets at a high rate since the park opened on December 21. John Byrnes, recreation superintendent for Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation said despite Thursday’s weather, nothing is stopping people from coming to the park.

“We’re as busy as we’ve ever been, people are loving it. It’s great, kids are out of school right now so we’re giving them an opportunity to come out here blow off some steam and have a tun of fun,” said Byrnes.

Byrnes said they are excited to see so many people enjoying cone park.