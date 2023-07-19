SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — First Tee Siouxland is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and healthy habits through the game of golf. KCAU 9 spoke with First Tee Siouxland’s executive director to find out more about the nonprofit’s upcoming tournament.

Siouxland’s chapter of The First Tee was founded as a nonprofit entity of The Siouxland Youth Golf Association and serves youth in Iowa’s Woodbury and Plymouth Counties. The group also serves Dakota, Dixon, and Thurston Counties in Nebraska.

See the video player above to hear from Kevin McCormick and learn more about First Tee Siouxland.