SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — First Tee of Siouxland and the Miracle League of Sioux City joined forces to help under-served athletes.

Since 2016, First Tee of Siouxland has been helping Siouxland youth not only learn the sport of golf but also be better citizens.

Now, they’re partnering with the Miracle League of Sioux City to bring golf to athletes of all abilities.

KCAU 9 spoke with First Tee about the partnership.

“The whole idea is to take these special athletes that are coming out here, that generally come out to play baseball and other sports, we wanted to teach them the basics of golf,” said Kevin McCormick. “This is the first year we’re doing this and so we’re just kind of feeling it out but we’re hoping that this is going to be something that continues for years to come.”

The parents of the athletes told us that they love seeing their child succeed, no matter the sport.

“So he really liked it so having this opportunity here where it’s giving him just a little bit different way to teach and to learn things,” said Miracle League parent Matt Thomsen. ” I think it’s a great thing and the partnership with First Tee will be excellent moving forward.”

Helping out with the instruction were student golfers from Morningside University and Briar Cliff University.