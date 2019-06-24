First Tee of Siouxland holds 1st Annual Junior Cup Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland golfers were teeing off for a good cause over the weekend at the 1st Annual First Tee of Siouxland Jr. Cup.

First Tee is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids through the game of golf.

Around 22 kids, in age groups ranging from 4 to 17 participated in the tournament. The purpose was to get them used to play competitively without the pressures of a larger tournament.

Executive Director Jeremy Pigg said it’s a great way help kids grow.

“If you think about it, it’s sportsmanship, integrity, all these things come together and it’s about really instilling those values in these children,” he said.

Over the course of the summer, First Tee of Siouxland will have served over 500 kids this year.