First Tee of Siouxland awarded $5,000 grant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In order to further their efforts of introducing young people to the game of golf, the United States Golf Association (USGA) awarded First Tee of Siouxland a $5,000 grant.

According to a release, the grant is one of 51 being awarded around the nation chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organizations’ strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.

As a leader, I am so proud of my team of coaches and the kids we serve and we have quickly grown to be a very large youth development program, not only here in Siouxland, but in the network as a whole when compared to other larger locations, said Jeremy Pigg, Executive Director of First Tee of Siouxland. “As we all struggle through these times we cannot thank the USGA enough for providing much-needed support to help us keep doing the work we do, spreading positivity and diversity through the game of golf.”

The funding is part of USGA’s annual $70 million investment back into the game fueled by revenues generated by the U.S. Open.

For more information about First Tee of Siouxland, you can visit their website.

Latest Stories