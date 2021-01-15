First Serve Tennis reflects on eventful first year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The pandemic has forced a lot of Siouxland businesses to adapt as COVID restriction and guidelines continue to change. For one South Sioux City business that opened its doors in 2020, it’s been especially tough.

First Serve Tennis Center opened it’s doors on January 2, 2020.

“We were very excited because it was the combinations of a five-year project, five-year dream, and we were very excited about the response,” said First Serve Tennis Center President Wes Michaelson.

But, by mid-March, things had taken a turn.

“I was very worried that perhaps we might have to shut our doors completely, and what would that mean? We had adults that pulled out of the leagues for underlying conditions and parents pulled kids out for understandable reasons,” said Michaelson.

The facility stayed open, despite a significant drop in business, and that decision paid off, and the business picked up again.

“We met tennis players that we didn’t even know existed and then we introduced others to the sport and it actually grew through the summertime,” said Michaelson.

These days, just over a year after opening and with COVID still around, business is booming.

“We have 96 kids signed up for this session. We have three doubles leagues and three singles leagues and overall, I want to say we have 56 adults in those leagues,” said tennis director Danny Graves.

The plan is to continue to grow and serve up a family-friendly game in an uncertain time.

“So, if we can show these kids and even new adults that are starting to play, they will have something to do with their family and friends for the rest of their lives so yeah the whole goal is to grow,” said Graves.

“We have room plans and dream to build three more indoor courts and a possibility of an outdoor clay court or two, we have to see what type of a schedule we could make that happen,” said Michaelson.

