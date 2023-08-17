SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A roundabout will soon be opening in Northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa DOT, the “first roundabout in Northwest Iowa” will be opening in Orange City this Friday.

The roundabout will connect Iowa 10 and Jay Avenue.

The DOT told KCAU 9 that the roundabout was constructed as the result of a review the DOT did at the intersection of Iowa 10 and Jay Avenue as a request from the City of Orange City. The reason for the review request was the construction of the new elementary school and possible city growth.

The DOT said that after their review, they decided that a roundabout would be the best way to improve the intersection.

The Iowa DOT’s website states that there are currently more than 100 roundabouts in the state of Iowa and that they have several benefits.

The DOT said that roundabouts help with safety by reducing severe crashes, help with traffic efficiency by reducing delays, and have a lot of versatility by offering spots for farm vehicles, semis, and emergency responders to park as well as assisting with pedestrian crossing.