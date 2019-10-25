First responders put their skills to the test in multiple fatality drill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Sioux City Fire Rescue team and members of the EMS team respond to a fourteen-car crash Friday morning. It was all part of a special training exercise.

More than 40 men and women participated in the technical rescue training session. They were called out to the simulated accident scene at their training facility. First responders extracted mock accident victims from cars and the EMS administered medical attention at the scene.

“It’s good to learn hands-on. Like you’re touching these things and you’re seeing how the tools work and you’re communicating with your personnel and your crew,” said Ashley Laman, a paramedic on Sioux City Fire Rescue team.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the EMS worked side-by-side to save as many lives as they could during the realistic drill.

“Everyone that came into this incident, no one had any idea what it was, and that’s what real life is like. We show up on a call, and a lot of time, the radio communication is not consistent with what you find on scene,” said Lt. Donovan Wynn, a member of Sioux City Fire and Rescue team.

When first responders arrived at the training site, they found cars on their side, some upside down, and one fire. The men and women had to assess the area, car by car, before leaping into action.

“Challenge the crews to see how they would attack these vehicles and which ones first. That the biggest deal, to do a 360 on the scene and see which ones are a priority call,” said Wynn.

“What’s their state? Are they critical or can they get out and walk? What’s their mental status? What kind of trauma they have? That kind of thing,” said Laman.

The goal of the technical rescue training is to improve skills and communication. So when the real call comes, responders are ready.

“If and when this incident happens, we have some kind of background to build off of and that’s what we will do. Today, we will take notes of it and see where we have some things we need to improve and go from there,” said Wynn.

The department conducts the drill annually. They’ll review their times and notes, from the drill, and use that information to provide better service to the community.