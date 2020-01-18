First responders battle road conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 150 businesses and schools in Siouxland closing on Friday because of the weather. However, some people had to brave the winter conditions to help keep everyone else safe.

With dangerous road conditions, Sioux City first responders are doing their best to get out to every call. However, they need drivers to pay attention when they see flashing lights and hear sirens.

“It is blowing hard and it is cold out, haha and it’s usual Iowa winter driving for sure, said Jeremy Mead, Sioux City resident.

With Siouxland under a blizzard warning, people like Mead are taking their time while out on the roadways.

“Make sure before you go out to have a full tank of gas have a shovel with you I can’t describe how man times you get into a pickle and you have to dig your way out,” said Mead.

In the event that you slide off the roadway or are involved in an accident, first responders say to be patient.

“A day like [Friday], we will definitely have a slower response than what we normally are,” said Thomas Young, Fire Rescue EMS.

If you see first responders out on the roadways, they also ask that you move over so they’re able to get to where they need to go.

“Try to make room if you can don’t get excited, don’t get scared or nervous or anything. We take it slow we try to take our time and we try to be patient with them as well,” said Young.

Dispatchers are also put to the test during winter storms and multiple calls can put a strain on resources.

“If they have too many accidents just ask people to exchange information and call back [Saturday] or Sunday when it’s not as busy, so then they can take those reports. We don’t want sitting on the side of the road for hours waiting for an officer to come and take an accident report,” said Wendi Hess, Communication Center Manager.

Bust most of all first responders ask that you take it slow while on the roadways and be patient with other drivers.

“We’re going to look out for everybody and do the best we can and just take everything slowly when there is a lot of snow,” said Young.

As a reminder, if you are headed out on the roadways make sure you look out for snowplows. Stay at least 200 feet back behind a snowplow.