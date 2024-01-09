SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Firefighters and paramedics are working hard to respond to all of their calls, but there is something residents can do to help make their jobs easier on them in this extreme weather.

“We do ask the citizens here in Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, North Sioux, South Sioux, anywhere,” Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul said, “if you’ve got a fire hydrant near your home, please help us and dig those out,”

Fire departments across Siouxland are asking for residents to uncover fire hydrants from the snow. Uncovering the hydrants can help the first responders shave minutes off of their response time.

“When we get to a scene where we would need a fire hydrant,” Gaul said, “if we have to spend an extra minute or two or three finding a hydrant and then digging it out, that can make a big difference in getting our water supply and putting water on the fire to salvage everything that we need.”

The most common calls firefighters are responding to are for slips and falls. If you need to call 911 during this weather, be patient and know that help will be there as fast as they can.

“Our response times are going to be a little slower just because of the roads are a little bit on the treacherous side,” South Sioux City Fire Chief Doug Koopman said. “It does slow our apparatus down trying to get to your residence.”

Overall, the best way to help first responders out is by staying home and being extra careful.

“It’s dangerous for us to be out there on the roads, especially on the highways to take accident reports,” Sioux City Police Officer Valerie Rose said. “So don’t put yourself and our first responders, our fire, our police, EMS, don’t put them at risk for being out there if you don’t have to either.”

Sioux City residents have 24 hours following the end of snowfall to clear sidewalks. Otherwise, they may face a fine from the city.