First reading of sewer fee increase in Sioux City is approved

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s City Council is moving ahead with a proposed hike in residential and industrial sewer fees. On a 4-1 vote with Mayor Bob Scott casting the lone no vote, the council Monday approved the first reading of a three percent increase in rates. If approved the rate hike will go into effect September 1st. An additional three percent increase would follow on July 1st of 2020.

Additionally, the ordinance calls for a seventy percent increase in what the city charges sister cities for wastewater treatment.

North Sioux City, SD, South Sioux City, NE, along with Dakota Dunes rely on Sioux City’s wastewater treatment facility for processing.

In response to the proposed hike, representatives of the 3 cities are asking the council for additional considerations. A 5-year projection on costs, a 60-day extension until the fee hike would hit and for a way to phase in the increase. Council member Dan Moore tells us that request will be looked at by staff before next weeks meeting.

City staff recommended the increases last week after the results of a recent use study were received. The additional revenue will be used to pay for infrastructure updates to the wastewater treatment facility.