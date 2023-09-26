SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Good news for drivers who travel on Highway 20 east of the city; there’s a good chance 4-lane traffic will be back in order by Thanksgiving.

The reconstruction of about 2 miles of westbound 20 started May 1st. Weather permitting, DOT planners state that the pavement should be done by the end of November. Which would allow traffic to move in both directions.

Once phase one is complete, construction work will pause through the winter.

“People are starting to recognize what we were trying to accomplish here. With the grade change, the improvements in the intersections and at the interchange they’re starting to understand when we first started and all they saw were the temporary signal go up there were a lot of frustration with the operation of traffic in the area,” Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT said.

Schultz also states that the $32 million project was slit up over 2 years in part to ensure safe driving during the snowy winter season.

“That’s been part of this process why we did the 2-year project so the eastbound lanes would be back open for winter and then next year when spring comes around westbound will get closed down and well move traffic one lane each way on the new eastbound,” Schultz said.

In the meantime, Schultz says ramp work, shoulder work, and pavement marking are still needed before the new pavement can be opened to eastbound traffic.