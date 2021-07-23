First Nebraska case of West Nile confirmed in Siouxland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska health officials have confirmed the first case of the West Nile virus for the 2021 season, and it is in Siouxland.

The first person to test positive for West Nile Virus was found in the Elkhorn-Logan Valley Health Department area, and according to Nebraska DHHS, the person was not hospitalized.

DHHS started its West Nile virus surveillance at the beginning of June. Last week’s reports found two mosquito pools tested positive in Scottsbluff County.

West Nile is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., with Nebraska having one of the highest rates in the country.

According to DHHS, they detected West Nile in 21 mosquito samples and reported 15 human cases, with 10 hospitalizations, and one death.

It has been detected every year since 2002, with more than 4,00 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.

DHHS provided the following tips to help prevent infection:

When purchasing mosquito repellent, check to make sure it contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR3535.

Dress in long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when outside.

Mosquitos are most active during Dusk and Dawn, avoid outdoor activities during these times.

Drain standing water around your home. Standing water and warmth breed mosquitoes.

For more information visit the DHHS West Nile Virus Page, and the West Nile Virus In Nebraska Health Alert Advisory.