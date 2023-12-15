SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In 2015, Sanborn, Iowa roofer Tyler McDonald found an unknown fossil in a pile of gravel. That fossil was even more unusual than he could have known.

After a couple of years and through a series of social media pages, the discovery was brought to the attention of Kurt Spearing, Associate Professor of Natural and Mathematical Sciences at Morningside University.

“He brought me the fossil, and after consulting with some other experts and doing a little bit of research on my own, we determined the type of animal it is,” Dr. Spearing said. “It is a type of mosasaur. and it is the first one of those types of animals found in Iowa.”

A mosasaur is a marine reptile from 100 million to 66 million years ago. Back when the Tyrannosaurus rex was walking the earth, the mosasaur was swimming in the seas.

“Picture like a big lizard, like a Komodo dragon,” Dr. Spearing said. “Except picture one that is 40 feet long that has flippers instead of legs.”

Back in the late Cretaceous period, what we know as the state of Iowa was covered by ocean.

Dr. Spearing said other mosasaur fossils have been found in the Great Plains, but this was a first of its kind for northern Iowa, so he had to make sure his suspicions were correct.

“I actually went to another museum that had specimen of this kind of animal,” he said. “I actually compared the vertebrae with the vertebrae of the mosasaur that they had, and it was almost a perfect match. It looked exactly like the one that they had.”

Dr. Spearing hopes this initial discovery leads to finding more mosasaur bones in the Hawkeye State.

“It kind of confirms some things that we had assumed about where this animal actually existed,” he said. “And the fossil itself, like I said, lets us know that it is definitely worth looking around, trying to find more of these animals. We can find out more details about them.”

Dr. Spearing presented his findings to the Geological Society of America back in October. He is currently working on a scientific paper about the discovery and hopes to publish it in the future.