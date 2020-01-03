First meeting of 2020 for Woodbury Board of Supervisors focuses on new jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury Board of Supervisors held the first meeting of 2020.

A major focus for the board is planning for a new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center and Jail.

The timeline for the project and the costs are still in early planning phasing, but board members say they will keep the public informed every step of the way.

An information item concerning the center is being included on future supervisor agendas, giving voters a chance to ask questions.

“So now we want to disseminate that information we’re working on a concerted campaign to bring the facts out to the public and allow them to make an informed opinion,” said Matthew Ung, Woodbury Board of Supervisors.

Bonds used to finance the project will require 50% approval from voters.

The measure could go before voters in March.